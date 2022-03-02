NDC came out of a revolution, not surprising to hear them call for coup - Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has jabbed his former political party for petitioning the Commonwealth of Nations to investigate what it says is human rights violations against its members by the Akufo-Addo government.

Some persons with political affiliation to the NDC are facing prosecution over their utterances and actions.



Cases



The cases are that the "Fix The Country" activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is currently facing charges of treason felony for threatening to stage a coup in Ghana.



“If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” he posted on Facebook on February 9.



He was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022 with the Police stating the “post contains a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana”.

His lawyers led by Anthony Akoto Ampaw, on February 14, urged the court to grant him bail but he (Barker-Vormawor) was thrown out of the court after he put up a behavior that the Magistrate found to be rude.



Also, persons like Stephen Kwabena Opuni, NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Anthony Kwaku Boahen, Cassiel Ato Forson among others are all currently being prosecuted.



NDC petition



The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia described the prosecutions as persecution and harrassment of the members of the NDC.



"The conduct of the government of Ghana in this matter has been dreadful leaving no doubt the government is bent on a conviction regardless of the quality of the evidence," he said.

At a press conference on Monday, he indicated their petition to the Commowealth was necessitated by the "harassment, criminal persecution and human rights violations" against some leading members of the NDC including its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



"There are some practices that are not in accordance with good governance and the principles of the Commonwealth so we have petitioned them to take the appropriate action," he added.



NDC is a revolution Party



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Bernard Allotey Jacobs explained why the members of the NDC are calling for a coup in Ghana.



According to him, the NDC, from history, has proven to be a party that enjoys revolution, so it comes with no surprise to hear them make clarion calls for the overthrow of the government.

Giving a brief history about the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he narrated that the NPP has a tradition whereas the NDC has always been revolutionary.



This, to him, is why the NDC members' utterances are on the lines of staging a coup d'état.



"The NPP is still keeping the UP tradition but we should all know that the NDC has no tradition but came out of a revolution. It's not a tradition; it's a revolution. Revolution is not tradition but people want to sow that revolutionary seed to make to look as if it's a tradition. So, it's like some people in that revolutionary . . . belief is that every time we are in opposition, we have to say there should be a coup d'état because that is the tradition.



"So, if you believe that the revolution is a tradition, then don't be surprised that NDC elements will come face-to-face with Ghanaians and tell Ghanaians there should be a coup d'état because that's where they are coming from," he said.



He advised the party to stop making coup statements saying, "if they say Ghana is insecure, then they are the cause of it".

He added; "Ghana is for all of us . . . We should all contribute to help secure our country . . . Please, Ghana is our own! Yes, I have that belief that you're coming from this tradition but, you see, you shouldn't be careless in your presentations. Because by calling for a coup that Ghana is ripe for a coup, it sunk(s) into people's minds."



