NDC can choose a different flagbearer for 2024 elections – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that he will not have a problem if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not elect him to lead it into the 2024 elections.



According to him, the party reserves the right to decide who leads it into the crucial elections.



Speaking in an interview with Uganda-based NBS television, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC said that what mattered most was that victory was delivered for the party.

John Mahama made the statement having expressed interest in leading the NDC into the 2024 elections.



“The party decides. If the party thinks I should [be the flagbearer for 2024], why not? My country has given me so much…educated me, made me who I am.



“I will not deprive the people of that choice if I have to and so it depends on what the party thinks is best because for us, it’s to win the election of 2024 and if we have to have a candidate other than me, I don’t have a problem with it,” Mahama said.



He added that, “it’s not about concealing my interest but it is making sure that the democratic space is preserved and that alternatives do exist for political parties.”



The 2024 elections is predicted to be a hotly contested one between the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition NDC as the former has vowed to ‘break the eight’.

Meanwhile, a recent EIU report has tipped the NDC to win the ensuing general elections.



It, however, suggested that the NDC revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate besides John Mahama.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report emphasized.



