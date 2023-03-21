NDC can never collate election results in its history – NAPO

Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh holds the view that it can never happen in the history of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) that the party will be able to collate its election results after each election.

He says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not committed itself to learn and therefore until they do, it will never be able to collate its own results after every election.



NAPO as he is affectionately called made this known when he spoke in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



He said “NDC can never collate their results after any election. They don’t have the capacity and capability to do what we have done in the NPP. It’s not just about logistics, it’s not about the laptops or phones you buy for the people. People have not come to terms with what we have done in the NPP.



He continued “I can tell you that every NPP member is aware of what to do at a polling station when they find themselves there. We have come to realize that winning elections goes beyond noise-making. If someone says 2024 is do or die, we don’t subscribe to that. What we will do is we will collate, transmit and announce and we will see who will win.”

It could be remembered that the NDC after the 2020 elections failed to provide evidence of their collated figures.



Asiedu Nketiah who was the then General Secretary while contesting for the chairmanship of the party disclosed that the former Chairman Ofosu Ampofo superintended over a poor system that failed after a few results were input.



He disclosed to delegates that the NDC went to court without evidence even though they painted a picture of being rigged by the Electoral Commission.