4
Menu
News

NDC can’t be better managers of the economy than the NPP – NPP replies Mahama

Nnjjj Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications (NPP)

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has argued that his party, the NPP, is the best manager of Ghana’s economy.

Ahiagbah’s argument comes a day after the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC and former President, John Dramani Mahama, put out a tweet on Thursday, January 19, 2023, indicating that the economy is nearing a state of collapse at the moment due to the government’s mismanagement.

He continued by saying, “Poverty, I observed, has worsened due to extreme inflation and price volatility.”

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC said “Back from a trip to the Savanna, Northern and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility.

“The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy!”

Former President Mahama said in his comment that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a better manager of the economy than the NPP.

But responding to him also in a tweet, Richard Ahiagbah said, “Clearly, the NDC cannot be better managers of the economy because the NDC could not solve dumsor, manage the buoyant banking sector they inherited or manage a small guinea fowl rearing project, etc.

“Can you imagine Covid and R-U war under NDC? Disaster!”

The NPP Director of Communications reiterated that the NDC cannot be better than the NPP because when in office, the current main opposition party could not solve the power challenges that saddled the people and other problems which have now been solved by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Related Articles: