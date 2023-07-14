0
NDC can win 2024 when we exhibit the unity seen in Assin North – Opare Addo

George Opare Addo NDC 23.jpeg National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo otherwise known as Pablo has advised the party to be more united than ever as they prepare for the 2024 election.

Although all governments since the inception of the Fourth Republic have not governed beyond the two terms prescribed by the 1992 Constitution. However, the governing NPP has started a campaign to rule beyond eight years after the tenure of President Akufo-Addo ends in 2024.

Some political analysts have tipped Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to be the right candidate to help the NPP be in power beyond 8 years only if the party elects him as its presidential candidate.

Although Opare Addo does not believe “the NPP’s terrible governance” can get the party another mandate after Akufo-Addo’s last term, he thinks a seed of discord can be sown within the party and cause it to miss the fine opportunity to return to government.

He said the NPP’s government has lost touch with the people, resulting in severe hardship and hyperinflation coupled with youth unemployment which has soared exponentially in the past years.

Speaking in an interview with Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Power FM, the NDC youth leader indicated the people of Ghana have lost trust in Akufo-Addo and his appointees and are ready to support the NDC to win power and right the wrongs as pledged by its presidential candidate, former president John Mahama.

However, he said when the party does not continue to unite as it did ahead of the Assin North by-election and worked hard to win the seat, they are likely to remain in opposition.

He cited a similar confusion that happened in Nigeria, stressing that disunity in the opposition is why Bola Tinubu won in Nigeria.

