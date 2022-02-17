NDC cannot match an Asante Akyem boy like me in ‘Takashie’ – Asabee brags

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

Former Minister of Information under erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, is of the view he is the only person to be able to match the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.

He believes that if it is about being radical in dealing with political opponents, no one can beat him to it retracing his origin from Asante Akyem in the Ashanti Region.



“I hear the NDC says they are going to bring Takashie, don’t they know I come from Asante Akyem? Is it people of Asante Akyem you want to toy with? I also come from the great Kormantse.



Do you know the history of Kormantse? Even the whites who came to engage in the slave trade Kormantse slave trade was the most difficult to handle so they named the area the great Kormantse. Check the history… Kormantse slaves even seized a ship”, he revealed on Accra-based Oman Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com

According to him, this is the character he was born with and he can only be calmer when the situation offers itself



“You can’t change me to become calmer. I am calmer when it is calm. If it is about speaking English I am there. If it is about negotiation, I can negotiate hard but if you want to outsmart me, I will take the lead even before you think about it. This is the character you need; you don’t energize then, you don’t recharge, you don’t reboot, you will lose 2024”, he revealed.