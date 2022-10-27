1
Menu
News

NDC caucus denies MP's claim of supporting Asiedu Nketiah’s chairmanship bid

Minority Leader In Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress caucus in Parliament has dismissed claims by Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, that the bloc is in support of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s chairmanship bid.

In an October 26, 2022 statement, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrissu said the caucus has not met to decide on any candidate in the case of the chairmanship contest.

He added that the caucus has also not taken a position on any candidate contesting the elections.

“The Leadership of the Caucus categorically denies the assertions by Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed and wish to state as follows: That the Leadership of the Caucus never met on the matter and have not taken any decision on the matter; that the Caucus has not met and has not taken any decision on any of the candidates contesting any position within the Party; that the Leadership and the Caucus has no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the Party,” part of the statement read.

What Ahmed Ibrahim said

The Banda legislator, Ahmed Ibrahim, in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV Tuesday, October 25, 2022 touted the achievements of Asiedu Nketiah citing how the outgoing General Secretary formed campaign teams to secure victory for some of the Members of Parliament in spite of intimidation and threats by the military in 2020 while executives like Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo were sleeping.

For this reason, he said "most of the majority of the NDC MPs are for Asiedu Nketiah. The number from 106 to 137 is because of Asiedu Nketiah’s sterling performance during the campaign”.

Meanwhile, the NDC caucus says Ahmed Ibrahim has rendered an apology on the matter and has further cautioned it members to desist from such pronouncements.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



DS/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: