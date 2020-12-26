NDC challenges 2020 polls results at Supreme Court on December 30

Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it will go to court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to start the process to challenge the Presidential and Parliamentary election results.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi constituency and a member of the Legal team of the NDC, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor.



“Certainly, we (NDC) are going to court. This coming Wednesday, it should be done,” he told Accra-based Joy News.



The date for the start of the legal process will be the last day of the 21 days an aggrieved political party has to file a legal challenge.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor who made this known on Accra-based Joy News said there is the perception that the NDC is more focused on the Parliamentary elections than the Presidential.



But that is not true because the party needs to prepare itself very well in order to be able to challenge Presidential election, that is why the focus has not been placed on it but the political party will challenge the Presidential results.



He indicated that regardless of the fact that the party will be heading to court, it’s nationwide protests will continue unabated because it’s also a legal way of drumming home the need for the right things to be done.