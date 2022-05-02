NDC chastises government for introducing E-Levy on day to honour workers

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is accusing government of visiting untold hardship on Ghanaians through several actions and decisions such as the implementation of the 1.5% E-levy.

In a statement to mark the celebration of workers’ day, the NDC said it will focus on addressing the pains and suffering of Ghanaian workers when it wins the 2024 elections.



It added that, it considers it an affront to the sensitivities of all Ghanaians, that the Akufo-Addo government chose to impose the unpopular e-levy tax on Ghanaians on May Day.



The NDC is of the view that the country has a government that has not only lost its way, but it is insensitive to the suffering of the people of Ghana.

The party’s statement signed by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said it finds it disturbing that the government introduced the new tax on the day meant to celebrate workers.



The NDC commended Ghanaian workers for their contribution towards the development of the country.