NDC commends Methodist Church for dissociating from Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu

National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has commended the Methodist Church, Ghana for disassociating the church from comments made by one of its retired Bishops, Rt. Rev Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, about former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a tweet, he said “Kudos to the leadership of The Methodist Church, Ghana for dissociating the church from the misguided effusions of NPP Propagandist, Bosomtwe Ayensu.”



The church, in a press statement, said it is not associated with any political party and the comments made by R. Bosomtwe Ayensu that attacked Mahama’s promise to repeal the E-Levy were his opinion and not the position of the church.



They added that, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, is the official Spokesperson of the Church.

“Our attention has been drawn to some media publications on some statements made by the Rt. Rev Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, a past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese. The said statement which was made during the 25th Annual Synod of the Obuasi Diocese sought to attack the position of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana on the E-Levy.



“The Methodist Church Ghana wishes to notify the General Public that the Presiding Bishop is [not] the official Spokesperson of the Church. We, therefore appeal to our noble friends of the Media not to draw the name of The Methodist Church Ghana into the alleged statements made by the past Bishop and currently the Superintendent Minister of the Amakom Circuit of the Kumasi Diocese,” portions of the statement issued by the church read.



This comes on the back of a statement made by former president, Bishop Ayensu, that there is very little possibility of John Mahama coming to power again to even cancel the E-Levy when he spoke to journalists at the ongoing Methodist’s 25th Synod at Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi.



