NDC commentary on Bawumia’s lecture exposes lack of foresight and vision – Gideon Boako

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Financial Economist and Economic Advisor to the Vice President of Ghana, Gideon Boako has said that the largest opposition political party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some of its members lack foresight.

The NDC and its leading members have since Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s latest lecture at the Ashesi University condemned the several achievements and gains made by the current administration in the digitization of Ghana’s economy.



A major bone of contention has been Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim of the Ghana Card going to be recognized as an e-passport globally by next year.



But speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview, Dr. Gideon Boako indicated that the commentary run by members of the NDC after the lecture points clearly to the fact that they lack the needed foresight.



“They lack the foresight and the vision, Kwame they don’t see it. When you listen to them, things should be just done anyhow but Ghana deserves more.”

He continued: “no one has said the NDC did not do anything while in power but what I’m talking about here is the vision.



"To say that the digitization of the economy is not needed and that people are hungry is neither here nor there and clearly proves that you lack an understanding of the whole economic management process.



"What country in the world now can say it will not face the 4th Industrial revolution that has to do with digitizing that can stand?”