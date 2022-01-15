NDC communicator escapes death after car somersaults twice

Richard Manuribe, communication team member of the National Democratic Congress

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe, has escaped from a car accident. Reports have it that the accident happened at the Nkwanta road in the Oti Region.

Manuribe's vehicle somersaulted twice when a motorcycle veered into the car's lane.



Reports indicate the incident occurred on Saturday, January 15, 2022, on the Nkwanta road in the Oti Region.



Witnesses rushed to the scene to help overturn the car which lay on the roof with the tyres upwards.

The accident was reported to have happened on the Nkwanta to Hohoe road when he was on his way to Accra after attending a function at Nkwanta in the Oti Region.



Richard Manuribe did not sustain any major injury, he is currently responding to treatment at the Nkwanta St. Joesph's Hospital.