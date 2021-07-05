NDC communicators conclude 3-day workshop in Ho

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Communicators of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have concluded a 3-day workshop in the Volta regional capital Ho, Sunday July 4.

The workshop which was on the theme; “Purposeful Communication for Victory 2024, was aimed at evaluating the communications strategy and programs of the party, as well as train and equip Party Communicators with the needed skills and information for the task ahead.



The programme was opened by the former President and flag-bearer of the party, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who was accompanied by his Running Mate in the 2020 Presidential Elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



Other speakers at the workshop included, the General Secretary of the party, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Dr. William Ahadzie of the NDC Party School, the Director of Elections, Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and leading members of the National Communications Team of the party such as, Comrade Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Comrade James Agyenim Boateng, Comrade Felix Ofosu Kwakye and a host of other technical Resource Persons.



Read below the communique that was issued after the event…



COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF A THREE (3)-DAY COMMUNICATION WORKSHOP BY THE NATIONAL COMMUNICATION BUREAU OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS.



Sunday, 4th July, 2021.

The National Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a three (3)-day workshop for all Regional Communication Officers, Deputy Regional Communication Officers, the leadership of the Social Media Team and Members of the National Communications Team of the party over the weekend in Ho, the capital city of the Volta Region.



Also present were some selected Ranking Members of Parliament such as Hon. Alhaji ABA Fuseini, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Hon. Ato Forson, Hon. Kofi Armah Buah, Hon. Kwame Agbozah, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye and other Members of the NDC Parliamentary group who shared very important information about their respective sectors with the team.



The program served as a platform for Party Communicators and Communication Officers to vigorously discuss their experiences, challenges and recommendations, with the objective of finding practicable solutions to sharpen the party’s communication machinery.

All participants left the workshop updated, upgraded, fully equipped and inspired for the task ahead and with the resolve to work hard with a united sense of purpose for the victory of the NDC in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.



Signed,



SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.



National Communication Officer