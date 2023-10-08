NDC condemns NPP’s alleged attack on UTV

National Communcation Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

A number of commentaries have trailed the attack on a panel member of United Showbiz while the show was on air on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The attack which was perpetuated by some 16 thugs alleged to be NPP members has courted a lot of reactions from both mainstream and social media.



The National Democratic Congress, reacting to this incident, said it was shameful and cannot be allowed anywhere.



The NDC, in a statement signed by its Communications Officer, also added that the press freedom of the country is seriously under attack.



“While the station's prime time entertainment show, 'United Showbiz' was ongoing, a group of uncivilized hooligans belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party stormed the studios of UTV, disrupted the live programme and proceeded to threaten to assault the host and her guests,” parts of the statement read.

“The NDC condemns this shameful act in no uncertain terms, as there can be no place for such uncivilised and beastly conduct in a democracy,” it added.



The NDC also called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations to haul all culprits before the law.



“We further call on the Ghana Police Service to expeditiously investigate this incident and ensure that all the culprits are duly prosecuted in accordance with law,” they added.



Background

In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.

Subsequent videos shared on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



