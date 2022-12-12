NDC conference violence: ‘This is not a party fight so the law must work’ - Baba Jamal to police

Baba Jamal, Former NDC Member of Parliament for Akwatia

A former NDC Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Baba Jamal, has urged the Ghana Police Service to act immediately in accordance with the law and bring persons responsible for the violence at the party's just-ended conference to book.

The former legislator asserted that the party is not responsible for such violence and that the police should step in and make sure that those responsible are held accountable.



Speaking on Okay FM's ‘Ade Akye Abia' show on Monday, December 12, 2022, the astute NDC member stated that the police are the ones who implement the law and for that matter, the violence shouldn't be handled according to political affiliations but rather in accordance with the law.



“So, we give... the police the chance, they should go into it fully because crime is a crime, we won’t sit there and entertain crime, anybody who brought the violence… we have given the police the nod to do their work.



… the police are entirely responsible for handling that situation, without any reservations at all. It is not now that we will say this is a party member or not. Because the fight is not a party fight.



"So, whoever created that problem, the law must deal with the person. It is not now that we should direct the police to take this or that action, rather, what happened there is a crime, and if there is a crime, the police must deal with it. That is our position,” he said.



The National Youth Organizer and Women’s Organizer Conference took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

It led to the election of National Youth and Women's Organisers of the party, as well as their deputies.



While proceedings were ongoing at the congress, two rival groups violently clashed, throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs, among others.



The violent clashes caused injuries to three persons and the destruction of properties.



The intervention of the police brought the situation under control, allowing the election proceedings that had been halted for a while to continue.



AM/AE