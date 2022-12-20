NDC congress: Thank you for donating – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians for contributing to the just-ended National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Delegates Congress.

Mr. Mahama also commended Ghanaians for responding to his appeal and helping the largest opposition party raise some GHC 1,083,000 in donations in 12 days to assist in hosting its 10th National Delegates Congress.



In a Facebook post on Monday, December 19, 2022, Mr. Mahama said: "I wish to express my appreciation to all donors who helped us make up the shortfall in our budget for the Congress."



He noted that "this is a demonstration of the love Ghanaians generally and members of the NDC have for our party and the worthy cause we are embarking on."

Mr. Mahama solicited funds to help with the party's 10th National Delegates Congress, held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, where the NDC elected a new set of national executives for the party.



The former president, through social media, invited 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers and friends to donate a minimum of GHC 10 each to help the NDC fund the congress.