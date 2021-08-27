NDC damns govt, Dampare for freeing 'trigger-happy', 'marauding gangster' Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

The Youth Wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the Akufo-Addo government and the Dampare-led police administration for freeing the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, even though she confessed to firing gunshots at a voter registration centre within her constituency in the lead up to the 2020 general elections.

This follows Mrs. Koomson’s revelation that the case against her had been dropped by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for want of evidence while speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, 24 August 2021.



A statement issued by Mr. George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, said it is “appalled and scandalized by this brazen abuse of state power by the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government and the police CID to free a self-confessed trigger-happy marauding gangster and her hoodlums”.



“It is more worrying when the Minister confessed that after she was invited by the Central Regional CID on July 2020 for questioning, and a supposed docket on the case was forwarded to the CID headquarters in Accra, she never heard of the police CID until it became clear to her that the police had no evidence to prosecute her and her brigands”, the statement said.



RE: KASOA SHOOTING – CASE AGAINST HAWA KOOMSON DROPPED

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a media interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, by the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, of which the Minister boisterously and gleefully revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has had to discontinue its case against her for unjustifiably firing gunshots at Steps to Christ Voters Registration Centre on July 20, 2020, for want of evidence.



The NDC is appalled and scandalized by this brazen abuse of state power by the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government and the police CID to free a self-confessed trigger-happy marauding gangster and her hoodlums.



It is more worrying when the Minister confessed that after she was invited by the Central Regional CID on July 2020 for questioning, and a supposed docket on the case was forwarded to the CID headquarters in Accra, she never heard of the police CID until it became clear to her that the police had no evidence to prosecute her and her brigands.



It is a known fact that Hawa Koomson’s roundly condemned reckless conduct had the tacit support and blessings of the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government.



It was for this reason that when pressure was mounted on the Central Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Reuben Asiwoko to continue investigations into the shooting incident and he refused, he was callously transferred to the Eastern Region.

Though it came to us as no surprise when Hawa Koomson confessed to the surprised impotency of the police CID in her case, it only confirmed the long-held view that under the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government, the laws of Ghana are only strictly enforced against ordinary citizens but not against deviant characters like Hawa Koomson in the New Patriotic Party.



This selected enforcement of the law has shamefully become a badge the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government wears with pride.



It was expected that the applauds and commendations that greeted Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s appointment as acting Inspector-General of Police would toughen him to stamp his authority to ensure the p



police administration regained the confidence and trust of the citizenry.



Unfortunately, however, the acting IGP’s first achievement was to kowtow to the dictates of the appointing authority to free Hawa Koomson who had openly confessed to firing gunshots in a public place without lawful authority.

An act contrary to sections 206, 207, and 209 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



Since the acting IGP has decided to walk the police administration down the destructive and despicable petty politicking path as his predecessor, the NDC Youth Wing calls on all Ghanaians to brace themselves for the reality that the State cannot guarantee their safety.



We, therefore, charge Ghanaians to fiercely protect and defend themselves when dealing with any element associated with the Addo/Bawumia government.



We also want to assure all Ghanaians that crime has no expiration date and come 2025 when the new NDC takes over the governance of our beloved country, all those committing crimes against innocent Ghanaians will be properly investigated and everyone found culpable will be prosecuted.



Signed

George Opare Addo, Esq



National Youth Organizer