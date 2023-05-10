NDC delegates are livid and will punish Dr. Duffour severely – Clement Apaak

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency, Clement Apaak has stated that delegates of the National Democratic Congress will punish aspiring flagbearer of the NDC, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, for his decision to seek an injunction ahead of the upcoming May 13 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, Dr Kwabena Duffour's actions will only worsen the expected humiliating defeat as a way of punishment from the delegates



In a tweet, he said, “NDC delegates are livid & will punish Dr. Duffour severely for what they see as an affront to the party and its forward march. Many say his move to injunct the vote on 13th confirms that he is a sellout. This frivolous move will only accentuate the expected humiliating defeat.”



Barely 4 days to the NDC primaries, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated .



The lawsuit specifically named as respondents, the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that the party's planned parliamentary and presidential elections will come off as planned.



According to him, nothing will stop the elections.



He also asked anybody who has grievances to consult the leadership of the party for rectification.





