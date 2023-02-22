NDC delegates are telling me they want a new face, someone who can do 8 years – Kojo Bonsu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, has said that delegates of the party are telling him that he is the one they want as their next flagbearer.

According to him, he has been travelling across the length and breadth of Ghana and the delegates of the NDC are telling him, they want someone who has not been a president before and someone who can be president of Ghana for the next eight years.



“All I am doing is that I am going granular… We have what we call branches which are the polling station executive, we have 9 people there that is where I’m going.



“I’m going to the nooks and crannies of this country, to talk to the grassroots of the party. They are the people who can vote somebody into power. So that is what I’m doing, I go granular to them,” he said.



He added that “I am hearing that they want a new face. They want somebody who can do 8 years and that is Kojo Bonsu, that is what they are telling me.”



Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, who made these remarks in an interview on the Kafui Dey show, said that his main motivation to become president of Ghana is that he wants to serve the people of Ghana before he dies.

He is expected to face stiff competition from former President John Dramani Mahama and former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor in the NDC flagbearership race.



