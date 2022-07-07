NDC delegation attends socialist international meeting in Switzerland

Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah is the General Secretary for NPP

A high-powered delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, left Accra last night, Wednesday, 6 July 2022, for Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the Council Meeting of The Socialist International.

The meeting, which comes off from the 7th to the 8th of July 2022, will discuss, among other subjects, “working for peace and international security based on shared principles and rules” and “strengthening democracy and ensuring fundamental human rights.”



Other members of the delegation are Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the NDC Member of Parliament for Timpane; Dr. Karl Mark Arhin, the Deputy Director of International Relations of the NDC; and Ms. Millicent Y. Amankwaa, the parliamentary candidate of the NDC for Sunyani West in the 2020 elections.

In the absence of the General Secretary, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, will act, a statement from the party said.