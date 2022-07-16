NDC delegation hooted at after Ghana Card joke at NPP Delegates Conference

NDC speak at NPP Delegate Congress

The delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that attended the delegates conference of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not allowed to finish their statement.



The delegation was heckled and hooted at because of a joke that was shared by its speaker, the Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otokunor, on Ghana’s National Identification Card (the GhanaCard) following a recent statement by the vice president on the card.



Otokunor, after berating the NPP government for the increase in the prices of goods and services, sarcastically said that he bought a ball of kenkey for GH¢5 using the GhanaCard.

“… when we were coming, I decided to buy a ball of Kenkey. This ball of Kenkey sells for GH¢5, the leaves on the kenkey alone will be GH¢3, more expensive then the Kenkey itself.



“And guess what, I bought the kenkey with my GhanaCard,” he said.



Otoknor's statement did not go down well with the delegates as the time and space were not right.



Vice President, came under intense scrutiny for saying that he will choose a GhanaCard over 1000 interchanges.



Critics and social media users described the Veep's statement as ridiculous.





