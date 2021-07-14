NDC demands impartial, public inquiry into $5mil bribery allegation against Chief Justice

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded an impartial, transparent investigation into accusations of bribery leveled against Chief justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah by a Kumasi-based lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa.

The controversy comes after the Kumasi-based lawyer responded to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) after a petition was brought against him by one Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.



In his response, Akwasi Afrifa alleged that the chief told him at the end of July 2020 that friends of his who were highly connected politically had taken him to see the Chief Justice who agreed to help him win his case on the condition that he drops him (Akwesi Afrifa) as the lawyer handling a case for him and engage Akoto Ampaw Esq in his stead.



“He [the chief] further informed me that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of USD$5,000,000.00 for a successful outcome of his case and that he had already paid USD$500,000.00 to the Chief Justice”, Akwesi Afrifa alleged Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI had told him.



But addressing the press at the party’s headquarters, General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia urged the Chief Justice to step aside for investigations to be launched into the matter.



“A public inquiry is the way to go…Investigations must be done in a transparent manner,” Asiedu Nketia stated as he explained that the issue has dire consequences not only on the Judicial Service and the CJ but on the Chieftaincy institution of the country as well.



“In the interest of the country; in the interest of the Chief Justice; in the interest of the Chieftaincy institution and in the interest of the legal profession…. We need an Impartial and transparent process to unravel the truth,” the NDC Chief Scribe added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has denied the allegations that he took a US$ 5 million bribe to influence a court case.



He has consequently petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, to launch criminal investigations into the matte



Earlier, a human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, had called on the Chief Justice, to resign from the office he occupies or step down as the Chairman of the General Council following over the allegations.



But the NDC believes, the General Legal Council (GLC) must not investigate the matter since it is controlled by the Chief Justice.



“The General Legal Council should stay its hands off the issue until the investigations are done,” he added.