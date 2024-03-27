NDC denies involvement in vandalism of NPP candidate's billboards

NDC flag

The NDC Youth Organizer for Okaikwei North, Osman Mahmud, has firmly refuted allegations linking the party to the vandalization of billboards belonging to the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

Osman Mahmud clarified that the incident follows a prior vandalism of John Dramani Mahama's billboard earlier in the year, which he said was carried out by unidentified individuals.



When this happened, the NDC issued a stern warning against such acts and remained committed to their campaign for the 2024 elections, without apportion blames, he explained.



He, therefore, expressed shock at accusations levelled by the NPP's parliamentary candidate and the constituency organizer against the incumbent MP, Theresa Awuni, regarding the recent vandalism of their billboards.



Asserting the NDC's commitment to peaceful campaigning, Mahmud cautioned the NPP against baseless attacks so as to prevent escalation into violence.



“We know our MP, Theresa Awuni, she has never been violent. John Mahama’s billboard was demolished and we issued a warning against it as we believe in peace. I don’t even know where this is coming from, it is not our habit. We are busy campaigning to want to destroy billboards.

“Akuapem North MP is struggling to introduce herself to Okaikoi North constituents by destroying her own billboards for sympathy. We sent a message against the demolishing of the billboards and that’s all. We don’t have time to go around destroying. Dokua is violent, she sent people to destroy the billboards since they say they suspect Theresa’ team, we also believe they destroyed Mahama’s billboard,” he added in an interview with GhanaWeb



This reaction comes after at least six giant billboards belonging to the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, were destroyed by unknown persons at various strategic locations, causing substantial financial losses.



While some NPP members suspect foul play by NDC members, particularly implicating Theresa Awuni, the incumbent MP, Kwabena Amoako, the constituency organizer for the NPP, condemned the act and reported it to the police for investigation.



Amoako expressed concern over attempts to portray the NPP candidate as violent and urged security agencies to intervene promptly.



The police have assured ongoing investigations into the matter, while the NDC office in the constituency is yet to respond to inquiries.

The incident has drawn attention to the Okaikwei North constituency as a fiercely contested area in the lead-up to the December general elections.



