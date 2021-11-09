NDC denounces ‘Do or Die’ paraphernalia

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

• NDC has noticed some “Do or Die” paraphernalia images circulating on social media

• The party says the said paraphernalia has been created by faceless persons to misrepresent former President Mahama



• The public has been urged to disregard the branded items including T-shirts



The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the party has not sanctioned any paraphernalia bearing the inscription; “Do or Die”.



In a statement dated November 9, 2021, Sammy Gyamfi said the NDC had taken notice of some branded paraphernalia with the inscription “Do or Die”.



According to him, the said paraphernalia including T-Shirts making rounds on social media platforms have been created to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of the "Do or Die" statement.

This was in reference to an earlier statement made by Mr. Mahama in a radio interview. Mr. Mahama, whilst speaking about the NDCs plan going into the 2024 elections said it will be a “Do or Die” affair where the party will go all out to ensure vigilance in protecting ballots.



However, according to Sammy Gyamfi, the public at this point must treat with contempt, any paraphernalia bearing the catchphrase which has resonated with many NDC sympathizers as the party has not sanctioned such.



“We wish to state without any equivocation that neither the NDC nor any of its assigns has sanctioned this paraphernalia which are the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief. The General Public is hereby urged to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve,” the statement said.



Read the full statement below:



For Immediate Release

9th November, 2021



DISCLAIMER



The attention of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to some images of branded paraphernalia including T-shirts with the inscription; “Do or Die”, making the rounds on various social media platforms.



These despicable images, some of which bear what looks like the logo and official colours of the NDC, appear to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of "Do or Die".



We wish to state without any equivocation that neither the NDC nor any of its assigns has sanctioned these paraphernalia which are the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief. The General Public is hereby urged to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Signed,



SAMMY GYAMFI



National Communication Officer