NDC did nothing for Ghana, left us with dumsor - NPP group

Members of Akufo-Addo’s Government Advocates

General Secretary of pro-New Patriotic Party group called Akufo-Addo’s Government Advocates (AAGA), Bernard Owusu Agyemang aka Prof has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) while in office did nothing for Ghana.

He was speaking at the official launch of the volunteer group on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



He said the group was formed to refute the "lies and propaganda” of the NDC against the ruling government.



He claimed that since former president, Jerry John Rawlings took over in the 70s and the over 20 years they spent in the office, the party left Ghana nothing but dumsor, corruption, mismanagement, and ‘papano’.



However, under President Akufo-Addo, and building the legacies of former President Kufour, we have seen better leadership, unprecedented achievements and we will not allow the NDC to peddle lies against the government.

He revealed the group would go to every part of the country and promote the good works of the NPP government.



Mr Agyemang said Ghana is working again under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He added that despite the achievements of the party, the opposition NDC is on a mission to deceive Ghanaians.