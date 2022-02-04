NDC distances itself from Koku Anyidoho’s ‘Atta Mills Institute’

Koku Anyidoho is Founder and President of Atta Mills Institute

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the party’s decision to distance itself from Atta Mills Institute, an organization set up by Koku Anyidoho, to preserve the legacy and ideals of the late John Evans Atta-Mills.

Speaking in an interview, the Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor revealed that the party has no business with the institute henceforth.



According to Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor, the NDC only recognizes the newly-launched memorial heritage as the only organization for the preservation of the ideals of the first president of the Fourth Republic to have died in office.



“As a party, we only recognise the newly-launched memorial heritage as the only organisation for the preservation of the ideals of the first president of the Fourth Republic to have died in office”, Mr Otokunor said.

“No other foundation or institute is in competition with the newly launched memorial heritage to help commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the passing of the late third president of the Republic of Ghana,” he told the media.



Former President John Dramani Mahama launched a John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage on 1st February 2022.



The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage is an independent, non-partisan organisation anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.