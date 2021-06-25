NDC don't know how to reward loyalty; party full of greedy people - Stephen Atubiga

Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has recalled how he was neglected by the party when he needed help financially to run a campaign.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the former aspiring NDC Presidential candidate said some members within the NDC are only in the party for their own benefit and not ready to help the grassroots members.



He admitted that politics is a business but is worried that only a few are benefiting from the NDC.



"NDC doesn't know how to reward loyalty, it is only greed . . . " he said.

