NDC drags Kwesi Dawood to disciplinary committee

Kwesi Dawood, has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party

The Central Regional arm of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice that the incest allegation levelled against its Communications Officer Kwesi Dawood, has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

Mr Kojo Quansah, the Central Regional Secretary of the NDC, made this disclosure in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Accra-based Neat FM.



He noted that Mr. Dawood, as well as all the members of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party, have been notified and have acknowledged receipt of the notice.



Mr Quansah explained that the committee will afford Mr. Dawood the opportunity to come clean on some of the allegations being levelled against him.



According to him, the party takes exception to some of the allegations being peddled in the media.

He noted that even though there has been some response from Mr. Dawood on the matter, the party is taking the issue a step further to bring some finality to it.



Mr. Quansah expressed worry that the matter was bringing the image of the party into disrepute in the region.



At the committee level, Mr. Dawood will be given the opportunity to answer some questions pertaining to the matter.



“We cannot sit aloof and watch the party’s image get dragged in the mud before actions are taken”, he added.