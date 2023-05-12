5
NDC election directorate will take full charge of election if EC fails to show up – Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Donation General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey

Fri, 12 May 2023

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has said that the Election Directorate of the party will take charge of the parliamentary and presidential primaries of the party if the Electoral Commission (EC) fails to conduct the elections

According to him, they are expecting the EC to take charge of the elections since the court issue has been dealt with.

"The election directorate of the NDC will take full charge of the elections if the EC is unable to show up,” he said.

“if the EC is unable to be present to conduct this primary, we will ensure that the election directorate will be in charge,” he continued.

The Electoral Commission has pulled out from supervising the National Democratic Congress’ primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, after Dr. Kwabena Duffour filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

However on May 12, the lawyer of Kwabena Duffour, filed an application to have the case withdrawn.

Based on this development, the NDC says they are expecting the EC to conduct the elections as the court issues have been resolved.

YNA/WA

