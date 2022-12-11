NDC elections: 'The victory of Pablo is a victory for truth, commitment and dedication' – Friends of Duffuor 2024

National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, a.k.a Pablo

A group calling itself Friends of Duffuor 2024 has congratulated the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, for his re-election.

George Opare Addo fought off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, his sole opponent in the election that took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, December 11.



At the end of the voting and counting of ballots, Opare Addo alias Pablo garnered 533 votes as against Brogya Genfi’s 508. Results were declared in the wee hours of Saturday, December 11, 2022.



Reacting to this, the Friends of Duffuor 2024, in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, said that Opare Addo won the youth elections despite the establishment being against him.



It added that the victory for the incumbent National Youth Organiser is a victory for truth.



“We, Friends of Duffuor do not want to revisit these sordid events masterminded by some of our big men including former President, His Excellency Mr. John Dramani Mahama and his loudmouth surrogate, Sammy Gyamfi against the young man who has given his all for this great party.



"We were particularly disturbed by the action of former President Mahama whom we believe should have rather stayed back and played a 'fatherly role' to all the candidates. But alas the outcome yesterday has really proven that the NDC as a party is really bigger than any individual.

“The victory of Pablo is a victory for truth, commitment and dedication to the NDC,” parts of the statement read.



Read the full statement below:



Yesterday, our dear party successfully held its National Youth and Women's Conference in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.



The events that heralded this election, vis a vis the machinations and the underhand dealings that surrounded the campaign were regrettable to say the least.



We are all fully aware of how some individuals who wield power within the party engaged in various surreptitious means to get their preferred candidates elected.



Mention can be made of the National Youth Organizer position and how the 'entire system' of the party ganged up against the incumbent and eventual winner Lawyer Yaw Opare Addo aka 'Pablo'.

We, Friends of Duffuor do not want to revisit these sordid events masterminded by some of our big men including Former President, His Excellency Mr. John Dramani Mahama and his loudmouth surrogate, Sammy Gyamfi against the young man who has given his all for this great party.



We were particularly disturbed by the action of Former President Mahama whom we believe should have rather stayed back and played a 'fatherly role' to all the candidates.



But alas the outcome yesterday has really proven that the NDC as a party is really bigger than any individual.



We, therefore, wish to add our voice to the outpouring of messages of congratulations to the retained National Youth Organizer of our dear party and to pledge our unflinching support to him as he begins another four years towards mobilising our energetic youth to prosecute the 2024 agenda of bringing the NDC back to power.



The victory of Pablo is a victory for truth, commitment and dedication to the NDC.



We Friends of Duffuor 2024 wish Pablo and all the winners the very best in their endeavours

Signed



Akwasi Manu (Coordinator)



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:





IB/FNOQ