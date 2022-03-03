NDC exaggerating Ghana’s challenges to hurt the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has accused the opposition, NDC of taking advantage of the purported instability in the country to win political favour.



According to him, members of the NDC (National Democratic Congress) are exaggerating the current challenges of the government to further hurt Ghana’s ailing economy.



“Members of the Opposition fanning the ashes on the dead logs of instability may have at least one sinister aim in mind: to scare away investors and hurt efforts to revive the economy,” a tweet by Gabby read.



He added that the ploy of the opposition members was already working because most investors he knew had begun to worry about Ghana’s economic and security situation.

The NDC recently filed a petition with the Commonwealth Secretariat accusing the government of gross violation of the human rights of its leading members.



The NDC contends that the use of the judiciary by the current administration to intimidate and harass its members sharply contradicts the tenets of good governance.



The party further indicated that the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.



