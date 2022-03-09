NDC executive Stephen Ashitey dares Mahama

Former President Mahama

Source: Richards Asamoah

Firebrand National Democratic Congress (NDC) Executive member at the Tema East branch of the party, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has vowed not to allow himself to be cowed by attempts within the party to silence him.

In a write-up following a supposed summons by the Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee of the NDC to appear before its Disciplinary Committee over his campaign of criticisms against former President John Mahama, the man who is called Moshake, vowed never to allow himself to be trapped.



“I am no fool and so even from where I sit, I can discern that this invitation is communist inferior tactics by pro-Mahama people to cow me into silence but they are only tickling themselves and laughing. I will not be cowed, nor will I be trapped into silence by Mr Mahama and his minions,” Moshake fired.



So vowing, the plain-talking NDC man also served notice that “I will not honour that summons,” saying, “it is unconstitutional and ill-conceived.”



Moshake’s clap back follows a summons letter from the Greater Accra regional branch of the party’s executive committee asking him to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the party on Tuesday.



Curiously, even though the letter is signed by the Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Ashford Tawiah Smith, the letter does not state the reason for the summons.

And according to Moshake, the letter is coming in the wake of an earlier letter that he wrote to party General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, requesting that former President Mahama be sanctioned for anti-party activities that have hurt the image and electoral fortunes of the NDC.



“Article 47 of our constitution is very clear that if a matter is before a higher organ of the party, a lower organ cannot presume to hold sittings on the same matter. The attempt to invite me in relation to my request for Mr Mahama to be sanctioned for anti-party activities when it is before national elections is, therefore, a bad joke,” Moshake wrote.



He pointed out, “This summons only appears to be carefully calculated shenanigans to draw me out and do harm to my life, which I am not afraid for because I also have the supporters and the means to defend myself. However, I have decided not to dignify this summons because doing so would make me an accomplice to clear moves that infringe on our constitution.



“I would rather advise those Mahama minions trying to trap me to take the time to read the constitution and discover that they cannot summon me to a Disciplinary Committee at the regional level when I have a petition at the national level.”



According to Moshake, this is not the first time the Mahama camp has tried to infringe on the constitution of the party to muzzle him “during the 2018 presidential primary, some of these same Mahama minions tried to disqualify me from voting in the presidential primary because I was a supporter of the campaign of the current Speaker, Alban Bagbin, and was a critic of Mahama. But they failed miserably because it was pointed out to them that NDC is a congress and not Mahama’s property and therefore I have the right to criticize him.

I want them to understand again that NDC is not John Mahama’s property and anybody who wishes has the right to criticize him,” Moshake wrote.



Mr. Ashitey Adjei has been blaming former President Mahama for the dwindled fortunes of the NDC and has been campaigning for someone else to lead the NDC instead of Mahama.



As part of the campaign, he has accused the former president of anti-party behaviour, such as declaring himself as having the “dead goat syndrome” while in office as president and also stopping the allowances of teacher and nursing trainees, saying such actions made the NDC unpopular and led to the party losing power.



“Interestingly, my letter accusing John Mahama of anti-party behaviour was copied to the regional branch, and so why is the branch inviting me over the same issue?” he questioned.



He lamented that “even among those who are fighting the proxy war on behalf of Mahama, many agree in secret that what I am saying about Mahama’s effect on the NDC is true but they have kept quiet and are lamenting in secret; that is cowardice.”