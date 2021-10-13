NDC executive charged with incest granted GH¢30,000 bail

NDC Central Regional Communications Officer, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

• Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood is facing trial for allegedly sleeping with his biological daughter

• The NDC executive is said to have forced the girl to go through abortion after he impregnated her



• Mr Dawood has denied the allegation



The Central Regional Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.



Mr Dawood who has been suspended by his party is accused of having sex with his biological daughter on multiple occasions since 2019, which once resulted in a pregnancy that was aborted.



A doctor who is said to have conducted the abortion has also been arrested and put before the court.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Mr Dawood pleaded not guilty to the charge pressed against him and was asked to reappear on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how Kwesi Dawood had allegedly been sleeping with his daughter since 2019 when she was only 15 years old and going on to impregnate her.



Following that, it was reported that the NDC executive forced her to have an abortion, from which she is said to have bled for about a week thereafter.



“He then allegedly got his friend to administer an injection to terminate the pregnancy last year, and according to the victim, she bled for more than two weeks.



“It has been haunting me. He made me go for an abortion. He started having sex with me in 2019. The last time he had sex with me was in June 2021. He was NADMO Coordinator and is the current NDC Regional Communications Officer. He did not look after me,” Daily Guide had earlier reported of the girl saying.

The paper also reported that the girl claimed that her father had beaten her up when he found out that she had reported the incestuous act to her mother, following which the case was reported to the Swedru police.



“My mother was not happy for me to leave and go and stay with him. He promised to send me abroad to further my education and warned that if I reveal the act to anybody, he was going to end the plans to send me out for my education,” she is reported to have added.



Later, a communication from the NDC stated that the party had suspended the suspect, pending investigations before its Disciplinary Committee.



Kwesi Dawood on his part had vehemently denied any such claims, blaming it as being a scheme being pushed by people within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also said that the girl (the victim) in question is not his daughter but only a TESCON member at the University of Education, Winneba