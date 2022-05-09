NDC executive dies in a ghastly accident three days after his wedding

The late Mr. Siiba Issah Dinie

The Deputy Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kintampo South constituency of the Bono East Region, Mr. Siiba Issah Dinie, has died.

It is reported that he was involved in a ghastly accident on Sunday, May 8, 2022, on the Kintampo-Techiman road.



His unfortunate demise, according to reports, happened after he got married last Thursday.



Confirming the sad news to GBC's Abdul Rahman Shaibu on Radio-Kintampo on Monday May 9, 2022, and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the constituency’s communications officer, Mr. Mathew Atanga, said the party has lost a great asset.



Narrating further how the incident happened, Mr. Atanga said, “He got married just last week and decided yesterday to go and introduce his wife to some of his relatives in Techiman. On their way back from Techiman after the visit, between Tanoboase and Manso, one of his car tyres came off while the vehicle was in motion causing him to lose control.

"The car then somersaulted and Mr. Siiba died instantly. He was on board the car with his newly wedded wife. The wife survived but was rushed to the hospital and according to the doctors, she went into a comma but now responding to treatment.”



Mr. Siiba was a teacher by profession and an IT expert. Our sources say he was the facilitator of the Lordina ICT center at Amoma in the Tintampo South District of the Bono East Region.



Aside from his duties as a Deputy Constituency Secretary, he was also the director of IT for the Party in the constituency.



His funeral rites in accordance with Islamic tradition take place today at his family House in Techiman.