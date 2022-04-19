1
NDC executives working against Mahama - Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga34 Stephen Atubiga

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A former Communications Team member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga says the current crop of NDC executives are the party’s bane.

According to him, these individuals are working behind the scenes to ensure that John Dramani Mahama never becomes President again.

He says if he was John Dramani Mahama, he would have retired and gone to rest peacefully rather than waste time on a cause not supported by people who are close to him.

“He should be grateful and bow out of politics and enjoy his retirement because the people following him, there is no way John Dramani Mahama will be President in this country again. While John Mahama was on a Thank You tour, the party’s executives were also thanking people for not voting for Mahama.

He said the move to punish John Dramani Mahama started in 2016 when they decided to work to take him off the seat after one term in office.

“The move to punish John Mahama started in 2016 when a sitting government sat there for the opposition to win. In 2020 they said they will punish him but they are around him faking. He can’t be President with this kind of leadership the party has.

The leadership of the party is not happy with John Dramani Mahama. The cadres are not happy with Mahama because to them they say he does not consult and that when he had the opportunity, he looked just at his friends,” he said.




Source: mynewsgh.com
