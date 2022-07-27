NDC exploiting low global economic order to pretend they are saints - Musah Superior ‘fumes’

Former General Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Musah Superior

Former General Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Musah Superior, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of seeking to capitalize on global economic challenges to pretend they are saints.



His comment comes on the back of the government partly blaming the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the economic downturn of the country.



In a Facebook post, Musah Superior posited that the NDC cannot outdo the NPP in managing the country’s economy.



The Former Tamale Mayor stressed that the NPP still has the goodwill of Ghanaians, adding that, the government ought to pay beneficiaries of NABCo and Teacher and Nurses trainee outstanding arrears as well as resource the party members in order to break the 8.

“The NPP still have the goodwill. We should pay Nabco, YIA, school feeding, Teacher and Nurses trainee arrears; empower our Party people meaningfully, and then we will win 2024. NDC can never be better than us in managing the economy.



"They cannot! They are not the alternative. They are exploiting the low global economic order to pretend they are a saint. We (NPP) must shine our eyes,” Musah Superior wrote on his Facebook wall.







