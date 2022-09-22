0
NDC extends deadline for picking of nomination forms for constituency elections

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Is General Secretary Of The National Democratic Congress General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress has extended the deadline for picking nomination forms for the party’s constituency executive elections to Saturday, September 24, 2022.

According to the NDC, the deadline had to be extended due to the difficulties some persons had downloading the nomination form online.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the party, however, indicated that all the other process for the party's internal elections remains unchanged.

“The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of widespread concerns from various parts of the country over the picking of nomination forms for the upcoming Constituency elections. These concerns have centred around the network and other challenges relative to the download of forms.

“In view of this, FEC has effective today, extended the deadline for picking of nomination forms by an additional two days, to end on Saturday, 24th September 2022. All other processes on the approved internal elections timetable of the party remain unchanged,” parts of the statement read.

The NDC initially stated that the picking of nomination forms for its constituency executive elections will be between September 20 and September 22, 2022, with the filing of nominations slated for September 28 to 29, 2022.

The nominees would be vetted between September 30 and October 2, 2022, and the hearing of appeals would be done on October 5, 2022.

Read the full statement by the NDC below:

All Constituency Secretariates of the party should take note of this directive and comply accordingly.

Signed,

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

(General Secretary)

IB/DA

