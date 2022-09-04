8
Menu
News

NDC failed to revive Komenda Sugar Factory - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo President President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be operational this year.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress government failed to revive the factory.

However, his government has stated that it will do so in order to create the necessary jobs.

The President made these remarks after touring the Komenda Sugar Factory.

“The factory has been on my heart. It is left with a bit. Great works are going on there. The commissioning will come in a little while.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: