NDC failed to revive Komenda Sugar Factory - Akufo-Addo

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be operational this year.
According to him, the National Democratic Congress government failed to revive the factory.
However, his government has stated that it will do so in order to create the necessary jobs.
The President made these remarks after touring the Komenda Sugar Factory.
“The factory has been on my heart. It is left with a bit. Great works are going on there. The commissioning will come in a little while.”
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Government to commission Komenda Sugar Factory this year, 95% complete – Akufo-Addo
- Video: First packet of brown (raw) sugar produced at Komenda Sugar Factory
- Komenda Sugar Factory set, only raw materials needed to begin production – KEEA MCE
- Alan Kyerematen’s Komenda Sugar Factory comments 'false' – Ex Board Member
- ‘Komenda sugar factory not abandoned; operations to begin soon’ – Government
- Read all related articles