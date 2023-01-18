NDC flagbearer hopefuls to pay GH¢500,000 as filing fee

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Prospective candidates of the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential Primaries have an amount of GH¢30,000 and GH¢500,000 to pay as filing fees and registration forms respectively.

This was announced by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, at a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set May 13, 2023, as a date to elect their flagbearer.



Prospective candidates of the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries will also pay as filing fees and registration forms respectively.



The party will also elect parliamentary candidates for various constituencies across the country on the same day.

The election of the Parliamentary Candidate shall be held at a venue within the Constituency as determined by the Constituency Executive Committee in consultation with the Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the respective region.



Fifi Kwetey further added that, per the calendar of events of the primaries, forms will be available for pickup from February 22 to 24th February in all constituency offices.



Submission of forms is also scheduled for 20 to 22 of March 2023, vetting, 27 to 29 of March, appeal, March 30 to April, and elections May 13, 2023.



