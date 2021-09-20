NDC flagbearer race: Mahama should go unopposed to save money – Joseph Yammin

Joseph Yammin

former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Joseph Yammin wants that former President John Dramani Mahama go unopposed to save the party’s money to campaign for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama spent huge sums of money during the party’s presidential primaries and could have been saved that for the campaigns for the 2020 general elections.



Joseph Yammin speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com said, “Why should NDC allow someone who will get 1% to contest John Dramani Mahama who will win over 95% votes”.



“When there is a contest as to who will lead the party in 2024, former President John Dramani Mahama will have to spend a huge amount of money to campaign just to win the party’s presidential elections which his contestants will not get up 10% votes” Yammin observed



He explained that “the money John Dramani Mahama will spend to win the party’s presidential elections could have been saved to support the party and the campaign team to campaign for 2024 general elections if he goes unopposed”

“Democracy is not about elections but democracy is sometimes sabotaging people to frustrate the party. Some people want to contest John Dramani Mahama because they have the mentality to frustrate the party”. He stressed.



He added, “2020 NDC’s presidential elections John Dramani Mahama got over 95% votes when he contested with Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin and others but he (John Dramani Mahama) spent a huge amount of money to campaign just to win the election to lead the party”.



“After the party’s presidential elections, it is the responsibility of the flagbearer to bring money for the party’s campaign meanwhile we allowed him to waste money on the party’s presidential elections just to lead the party. That money could have been saved to support the party’s campaign”