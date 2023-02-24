NDC flagbearership: Step back for now - Ade Coker to Mahama’s contenders

Ade Coker (left) made the comments on Atinka TV

A former Greater Accra Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joseph Ade Coker, has urged flagbearer hopefuls of the NDC who have picked nomination forms to contest at the upcoming presidential primaries to step back now and support the former president, John Dramani Mahama, to win the spot.

He was of the belief that the 2024 election was going to be a tough one, and therefore, the NDC needed someone who has a lot of positives to win back power from the current government.



According to him, the party at this point needs a more united front, so those who step down would be rewarded by the party.



Former President John Dramani Mahama officially picked up nomination forms to run in his party’s upcoming presidential primaries.



Former presidential aspirant Joshua Alabi picked presidential nomination forms on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, on behalf of former President John Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka.



On the same day, another Presidential hopeful, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, picked his nomination forms.



The former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assem­bly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, was the third to pick the nomination forms to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the NDC.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr. Joseph Ade Coker said, “My advice to those who would be contesting is that, even though they have gone for forms and we have been talking to them, I believe that they should look at the larger picture of the NDC.



"We do not want a situation where, by the time we finish, we are divided; we do not want that. There is room for everybody in the party, and at the appropriate time, we can consider them.”



When asked who could possibly bring division based on what he said, he replied that “as human beings, they might not come on board and definitely, even if he had five votes, those votes are very important, but they will say that because you did not vote for their favorite, they are going to sit home.”



“It is our appeal to them, and it is a strong appeal, that before they file their nominations, they should come to talk with us and take a step back.”



“It should be unconditional,” he continued, “but we as a party reward ourselves; we would reward those who show love to the party; we have a mechanism for showing appreciation, but it does not come with conditions; when you come with conditions, it is not good; open your heart to do something; people will appreciate you, and we would all be winners.”