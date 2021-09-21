NDC gave fearless, loyalist Benyiwa-Doe enough wings to fly - Anyidoho

Ama Benyiwa Doe served as Central Regional minister from 2009 to 2014

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho, has described the late Ama Benyiwa-Doe as a woman who was loyal to her country and the umbrella family.

Recounting his fond memories of the female politician, he said the late politician was a pillar of late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills’ victory in 2012.



To him, she was firm, strong and oner who was a confidant of late Prof. Atta-Mills.



As far as he was concerned, Madam Benyiwa-Doe has left behind a lasting legacy and must be emulated.



He said the umbrella family should not write its history without the contributions of Benyiwa-Doe.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Koku Anyidoho ”Ama Benyiwa-Doe did well, left a good legacy and on behalf of the Institute and myself, I wish her a peaceful journey.”



When asked if the NDC as a party rewarded her efforts and contributions to the party, he said yes adding, she was allowed to serve in se3veral capacities both the party and national office.



”If you look at how President Mills allowed her to function in his government and governing space, and how she was made a full-blown Minister; she was MP for three terms on the ticket of the NDC and under President Mahama, she became a Member of the Council of state from the Central Region.



”She moved from with all due respect as a union rep from Legon Campus through to becoming Minister, MP and ended up at the highest advisory body of the Republic of Ghana, I think her soul should be fulfilled. She did her best. Yes the NDC gave her enough wings to fly to higher heights”.