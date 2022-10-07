NDC group in US honours Rachel Appoh

Rachel Appoh was honoured by NDC youth group

Source: Patrick Oppong Sekyere, Contributor

The former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh was honoured by a youth group of the National Democratic Congress based in Minnesota, US.

The group honoured Rachel Appoh during her 40th birthday anniversary celebrations.



A citation presented by the group to the former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection details her accomplishment in politics and other spheres of life.



The leadership of the group acknowledged the significant contribution of Rachel Appoh to the group the party and the country.



Rachel Appoh turned 40 on Thursday, October, 2022.



To mark her crossover to the ‘fourth floor’, Rachel Appoh released beautiful photos with the caption “I thank God for today Hureyyyyy”

A professional accountant, Rachel Appoh rose through the political ranks to become the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central.



Her dedication to the growth of women and gender issues saw her appointed as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under the Mahama administration.



She has two master's degrees; MSc in International Finance and Accounting from the University of Buckinghamshire (UK) in 2015 and a Master's in Governance and Leadership (MGL) from GIMPA.



She is the Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that sets out to offer help and provide hope to widows, the physically challenged and children from deprived areas.



She is also the Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court, a popular series on UTV.