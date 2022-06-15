NDC hails hard work unlike the NPP – Oduro Takyi

Bernard Oduro Takyi, Former member of the NPP

Former Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Oduro Takyi, says the party rewards hard workers with hatred unlike the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Having defected to the NDC, the politician describes the party as one which hails hard work and values commitment.



“When you work hard in the NPP you’re hated, but when you work hard in the NDC you are hailed. The NDC values commitment and hard work, and places value on people based on their competencies not what they have,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.’



According to him, it would have been impossible for young Sammy Gyamfi to have been elected National Communication Officer if he belonged to the NPP. “If you work hard in the NDC you’re always appreciated and hailed. I never knew it was such a great feeling to belong to the NDC. The NDC is not about money but the commitment to work and that’s what I love about the NDC.”

He revealed a few months after joining the NDC, top guns of the party, including former President John Dramani Mahama phoned him and applauded him for his hard work. “Even the regional minister never phoned me in all my years with the NPP.”



Bernard Oduro Takyi who was disqualified by the Sunyani West NPP from contesting the Parliamentary seat without any explainable reasons chose to contest the seat as an independent candidate as he believes the party is not what it used to be.



He also claims the Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Abronye DC in a radio interview stated he was disqualified because he (Bernard) was physically challenged and not fit to lead the party on that ground.