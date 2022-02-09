NDC has a weak leadership, no one will take them serious — Bobie Ansah fires

Bobie Ansah

Outspoken Ghanaian radio presenter and host of Accra FM's flagship political talkshow, The Citizen Show, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah has told the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to wake up from their sleep or be ready to stay in opposition for years.

According to him, the NDC is currently led by some fragile team as its leaders who are increasingly losing their recognition in the eyes party loyalists and Ghanaians as a whole.



Bobie Ansah made the admonishment while commenting on the Court ruling against Power FM journalist, Oheneba Boamah Bennie. Apparently, he has been sentenced to jail for 14 days after the court found him guilty of contempt on Tuesday.



Mr. Boamah was arraigned after he was captured on tape alleging that Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo met with some eight judges including the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to influence a court ruling on the 2020 polls after the opposition filed a petition at the Supreme court.



The journalist was also fined ¢3,000 by the court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi who said the 36-year-old was guilty of the charge against him.



In reaction, Bobie said although he was unenthused with the Court's ruling, he can't entirely blame it on the NPP for which reason the journalist was standing the trial. According to him, it is the leadership of the NDC that has failed to organize their people and the masses to engage in demonstration or fight for their rights.

"You've become very week and dancing to the tunes of the NPP governing. Do you recall what the supporters of the NPP did on the streets leading to the BNI when Kennedy Agyapong was arrested, did you see that? But see the NDC leadership, we don't know whether they are complicated. They have become so week, they have lost confidence," he said.



According to Bobie, instead of having the country at heart, some high ranking individuals within the NDC have aligned themselves with the NPP and leaking pieces of information to them just to take monies from them, something the broadcaster outrightly condemned. To him, self-respect is very important in life.



"But in life, if you refuse to respect yourself, no one will respect you. Taking monies uselessly and needlessly. So even when they are organizing demonstrations you can see from their faces that they are not serious because at the time some will also be leaking information to the NPP group," he slammed.



He added, "I can tell you confidently that the country wouldn't have been this calm if Akufo-Addo were in opposition."



He, therefore, called on the opposition parties and Ghanaians to rise up and hit the streets against the extreme economic hardships and the continuous abuse of the rights of the citizens and journalists by the Akufo-Addo government.