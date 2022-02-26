NDC has better presidential materials than Mahama - NDC executive

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) party executives have called on the party to reject former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 presidential ticket.

At a press conference held in Accra, the executives, numbering about twenty, explained that Mr. Mahama should be replaced because the NDC has far more better presidential materials than Mr. Mahama.



“We have the men and even the women who would far improve our chances of winning the next election than the former President and as executives of our beloved party who are eager to return our party back to power, it is only natural that we awaken the rest of the party to the better alternatives available,” said Stephen Ashitey Adjei, who addressed the press.



According to him, compared to other presidential materials, Mr. Mahama has too much baggage for the NDC to remedy, saying rather than take the tough route of cleaning up baggage around its next presidential candidate, the party can just choose a more marketable candidate from its pool of capable men and women.



“This is the pain and gamble we spare ourselves if we choose anyone else, apart from John Mahama: we will have no so called “dead goat” syndrome to cure. We will have no “incompetence” propaganda to overcome and we will also spare ourselves the painful tough sell of trying to convince Ghanaians, who have not forgiven Mr. Mahama to accept him,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei said.



Popularly called “Moshake”, he named some of the NDC presidential candidates he thinks are better than John Mahama as, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Dr. Ekwow Spio Gabrah, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Kwasi Botchwey , Lawyer Goosie Tannoh and Speaker Bagbin.



“We are aware that none of them has officially declared intention to run for the 2024 flagberaership of the party but this catalogue, which is by no means exhaustive at all is to show that we indeed have the men to give us a better chance at the presidency if we do away with the Mahama baggage,” Moshake said.

He also accused the former President of being the one who has divided the NDC by, “using the opportunity the party gave him to be president to incur the displeasure of Ghanaians with policies that make the NDC’s socialist credentials look like a fraud.”



Moshake adds that, if the NDC changes Mr. Mahama, then they will rid the party of “NPP remote control on the NDC through former president Kufuor, who is the political godfather of Mr. John Mahama.”



On the high table, Moshake had been flanked by Mr. Kofi Mensah, an executive of the NDC and Madam Elizabeth Anku, a branch Women organizer.



Mr. Kofi Mensah on his part warned that the 2024 election is for the NDC to lose, “after the NPP has proven to be very incompetent in office.



However, we will surely not win if we present a candidate that we cannot sell. Since 2016, we have failed to sell this candidate (John Mahama); this is the clearest indication by Ghanaians that they do not want this candidate back. Please let us listen to Ghanaians.”