NDC has better records in ICT than NPP – Kwakye Ofosu to Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unmatched records in the area of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot compare itself to the NDC’s records in this area.



He was reacting to the achievements of the NPP administration as touted by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Dr Bawumia during the launch of the ‘Ghana Digital Innovation Week” said “Furthermore, let us use the opportunity of this conversation to highlight our nation’s achievements in the digital innovation ecosystem and lead the conversation on how best Ghana can position itself to drive its development agenda through inclusive and collaborative stakeholder participation in this ecosystem.



“It is only through an open, inclusive and participatory process, where the voices of all can be heard, that we can craft Ghana’s digital future and unleash the true potential that innovation holds,” he urged.



Reacting to him, Mr Kwakye Ofosu in a Facebook post said “I have just seen a video in which Vice President Bawumia dabbles in yet more misleading claims about his bungling government’s performance in the area of ICT infrastructure.



“On the specific issue of fibre optic cables, we in the NDC have been emphatic in our position that while in government, we put in money directly to lay 1000 kilometers of rural Fibre optic cable from Tema to Bawku which passes through 126 towns and over 20 Districts in the Eastern Corridor of our country.

“We also lay claim to a 300km radius Metro Fibre optic cable within Accra and Tema.Now Bawumia claims that he is not aware we did this and that his government through the NCA has “licensed private entities to invest in 88% of Fibre optic cables in Ghana”.



“That is mundane and perfunctory as every operator within the Communications sector of Ghana requires licensing from state regulators like the NCA.



“That is a deliberate attempt to run away from the appalling record of his government in the area of ICT infrastructure.”



He added “Our challenge to him is simple; let him tell everyone, how much money his government has put into laying Fibre optic cables anywhere in Ghana.



“Let him stop claiming the investment of private entities as that of his government.”