NDC has deliberate plans to attack and frustrate plans of government – NPP MP

George Kwame Aboagye, MP for Asene Akroso Manso constituency

The MP for Asene Akroso Manso constituency George Kwame Aboagye, says the opposition NDC has developed a deliberate plan to frustrate government programmes and policies with the sole aim of disrupting the development agenda.

According to him, the NDC will only succeed if the government fails to tell its success stories.



“The propaganda machinery of the NDC will be oiled using their representation in Parliament. Every conceivable government intervention or intention will be seriously attacked. They will question the government’s promises, they will question the government’s achievement and they will question the government’s intention, they will unleash these attacks both on the floor of Parliament and outside the floor.



George Kwame Aboagye urged for the strengthening of the bonds between Parliament and the Executive to help fulfill the promises made to Ghanaians and further earn their trust to continue governing the nation.

According to him, before the NPP assumed office in 2017, there were hardships in the country, adding that the NPP government has reduced the level of hardships.



“We need to let Ghanaians know how we have been able to reduce, not completely eliminate, but to reduce the hardships. The hardships were there before we came into government in 2017 and we have done so much and this is an area we should not shy away from. In the area of social interventions, our government has been just marvelous,” Hon. George Kwame Aboagye exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The lawmaker reiterated that, despite the numerous interventions by the Akufo-Addo government, the majority of Ghanaians continue to live in pain and hardship.