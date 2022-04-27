NDC has no choice but to present Gyakye Quayson for Assin North re-election - Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson

Ephson says NDC can only win Assin North re-election if Quayson is its candidate

Assin North re-election will be a test of popularity for NDC, NPP



Supreme Court bars Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as an MP



Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has indicated the NDC must present James Gyakye Quayson as its candidate if there will be re-election in the Assin North Constituency.



According to Ben Ephson, presenting Gyakye Quayson as its candidate is the only way the NDC (National Democratic Congress) has a chance of winning the Assin North parliamentary seat should a Supreme Court ruling on a substantive matter before it points to re-election.



“I think that if the NDC wants to have a chance of possibly retaining Assin North, they have no choice but to go with Gyakye Quayson, who may get a few sympathy votes from swing voters in the constituency.

“If the NDC decides to pick a new candidate, it is going to be difficult for them to maintain the seat,” asaaseradio.com reports.



In addition, Ben Ephson, who is also a pollster, said that an Assin North re-election will be a test of popularity for the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and will give the winner some political advantage.



“So, the NPP lost the seat, and I think that Gyakye won because of the father’s popularity. Now, if there’s a by-election and Gyakye decides to contest, and NDC wins it, they’ll say it’s a continuation of their strength and maybe a reflection of the government.



“I think that if the NPP wins the by-election, they will have more political advantage that ‘if you say we’re not doing well, we’ve taken a seat, we’ve won,” he said.



The Supreme Court ruled to affirm a Cape Coast High Court judgement that barred Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament until a substance issue before it is determined.