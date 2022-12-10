NDC has not protected Mahama enough – Samuel Yaw Adusei

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

An aspiring National Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Yaw Adusei, has lashed out at the current leadership of the party for their failure to protect the former President of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the Former President is currently the only father left within the circles of the party because the founder and subsequent fathers have all passed on and therefore the leadership should protect Mr. Mahama.



He chided the current leadership of the party for allowing people to contest the former president in the party's primaries.

Mr. Adusei, who is contesting against the likes of Asiedu Nketia, the longest-serving General Secretary of the party and the incumbent Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, claimed he is full of dynamism and therefore he is ready to bring dynamism into the party should he be given the mandate come December 17, 2022.



The National Democratic Congress will go to the polls on December 17, 2022 to elect National Executives who will stir the affairs of the party towards the forthcoming general elections for December 2024.